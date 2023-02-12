Share:

Five matches were contested on the final day of phase one of the National Challenge Cup 2023 played at various venues across the country.

The first match of the day took place between Otto Cranes and Klash Mills at Agriculture University Faisalabad, and after a good competition, Otto Cranes won the encounter by 4-1. For Otto Cranes, Haider Ali banged in a beautiful Quartet. For Klash Mills, Shahraiz converted one goal.

In the second match of the day played at POF Wah Football Ground, Army thrashed POF by 3-0. For Army, Qadeer played an outstanding game and made a hat-trick that led his side to a 3-0 triumph.

The third encounter of the day at Punjab University Football Ground New Campus saw Saif Textile clinching HEC by a narrow margin of 1-0. Saif Textile took a 1-0 lead in the additional mins of the first half which remained intact till the final whistle and despite repeated attempts, HEC failed to score a single one, thus losing the match by 1-0.

In the fourth match of the day played at PAF Sports Complex Peshawar, Mamsons recorded a stunning 2-1 victory over PAF. For Mamsons, Taha and Adeel scored a piece while Samad produced a goal for PAF.

The fifth and last encounter of the day was played between Ashraf Sugar Mills and Hussain Home Textile in Bahawalpur where Hussain Home Textile remained victorious by 2-0 For Hussain Home Textile, Rehman Akhter and Asad Ali hammered a goal each.