Extensive security measures taken to ensure religious gathering at Raiwind: CCPO

LAHORE - Lahore Police has taken extensive security measures to ensure the protection of attendees coming for religious gathering at Raiwind and Sunday worship in churches. All possible means were being employed to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens. This was stated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that Lahore Police was providing security for places of worship for followers of all religions. Additional policemen were deployed for the security of Raiwind gathering and churches. The CCPO stated that a checking mechanism has also been enforced on the city’s entry and exit points, while high alerts have been maintained for security at churches, and other important locations, including Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima. He further said that Lahore Police are always on alert for the protection of citizens’ lives and property. Meanwhile, senior officers reviewed the security arrangements at churches, Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima, and other important locations in their respective areas on Sunday. Similarly, the Dolphin Squad, PRUs and Elite Force teams continued patrolling around the venues of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima and churches on Sunday to ensure the safety and protection of the people. In addition, the traffic police staff continued their duties to facilitate the movement of participants in the Raiwind.