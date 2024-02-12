SSP appreciates team for conducting peaceful elections

SUKKUR - Senior Super­intend of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Sheikh has ap­preciated his team for play­ing a key role in conducting peaceful elections in the dis­trict. He said that more than 4,000 policemen provided security to all polling stations for two National Assembly and 6 Provincial Assembly Constituencies in the district along with security forces including Rangers, army and other law enforcement agen­cies. He said that he along with his officials remained in different constituencies and monitored the security situ­ation.