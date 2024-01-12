PHC puts ECP on notice on PTI plea seeking contempt proceedings

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday put the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on notice on a petition moved by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Commission.

PHC’s bench of Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Waqar Ahmed conducted the proceedings.

On PTI’s behalf, advocates Qazi Anwar and Shah Faisal Ilyas appeared before the court.

The court, while serving a notice on the ECP, directed it to respond by Jan 16.

The high court had ordered the ECP to publish a certificate about the PTI intra-party elections on its website. When the ECP failed to do so, the PTI filed a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the Commission.