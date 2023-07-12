Musadik assails Israel over human rights comments

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik on Wednesday criticised Israel for its comments regarding human rights in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, Musadik said, "Israel's comments came in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which planned and carried out violent attacks against the state institutions on May 9."

Musadik said that it was unexpected to see Israel's remarks on Pakistan after the 9/5 attacks in which it favored the perpetrators of the attacks on state institutions in a betrayal of the country.

Speaking about the appreciation of the rupee against the greenback, Musadik said: "The rupee is showing improvement against the dollar".

"In Russia, there are nine different varieties of crude oil. The deal with Russia will end up being very advantageous for the country," he maintained.

Musadik said: "We have also done deal with Azerbaijan in line with the petrol. We do not have the power to control the prices of petroleum products at the international level."

Earlier, Musadik said the country needs a ray of hope. "A new policy is being developed. Every oil business that operates efficiently and effectively will work in the country," he added.