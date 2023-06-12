M&P unveils HP’s latest 13th Generation Intel laptops at Daraz Shopping Expo 2023

Lahore-M&P (Muller & Phipps Pakistan), HP’s leading distributor in Pakistan, is set to captivate tech enthusiasts with the introduction of HP’s cutting-edge 13th Generation Intel Laptops at the highly anticipated Daraz Shopping Expo on June 10, 2023.

The official HP store on Daraz app i.e. HP Shop Pakistan is managed by Indus Office Automation in partnership with M&P (Muller & Phipps Pakistan), HP’s leading distributor in Pakistan. As a renowned industry leader, HP consistently pushes boundaries and redefines the laptop experience.

The unveiling of the HP Intel 13th Gen laptops underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of consumers. These laptops integrate the latest Intel processors, delivering unparalleled performance, heightened efficiency, and advanced security features.

Expressing his excitement about this momentous launch, Mr Nawaz Dhanji, Country Business Manager at HP Singapore, enthused, “We are thrilled to join forces with M&P to introduce the new HP Intel 13th Gen laptops to the Pakistani market. This collaboration underscores our dedication to empowering users with innovative devices that enhance productivity and offer a seamless computing experience.”

Mr Syed Nasir Hussain, Business Unit Head HP at M&P, also shared his thoughts on this exciting partnership, stating, “At M&P, our mission is to consistently bring the latest technological advancements to our valued customers. Furthermore, it is my personal agenda to raise awareness and assist Pakistani consumers in purchasing genuine products with HP’s official warranty. The HP Intel 13th Gen laptops truly embody the spirit of innovation, and we are delighted to introduce these exceptional devices at the prestigious Daraz Shopping Expo. We are confident that these laptops will surpass expectations and revolutionise the way individuals work, play, and connect.” The Daraz Shopping Expo 2023 serves as the perfect platform for customers to experience firsthand the remarkable capabilities of the HP Intel 13th Gen laptops. With M&P’s store on Daraz.pk which sells genuine products with HP M&P’s official nationwide warranty customers can conveniently explore and purchase these cutting-edge laptops, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

The launch of the HP Intel 13th Gen laptops at the Daraz Shopping Expo 2023 heralds a new chapter in computing as HP Inc continues to push boundaries and empower users with transformative devices.