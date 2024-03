A trader kidnapped a day ago was found murdered in Fareednagar here on Monday.

According to police, the merchant was kidnapped on Monday and police tried to locate the whereabouts. But on Monday, his body was found in a sack in a deserted area.

The trader was identified as Adil, 55. Police launched raids to arrest the perpetrators.

Police have intensified security in the area and collected evidence to trace the kidnappers.