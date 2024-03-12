Provision of facilities to transporters stressed

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Mon­day directed the authorities con­cerned to ensure provision of all necessary facilities to the trans­porters and passengers at Cham­tar Bus Terminal as soon as pos­sible.

He along with the newly elect­ed MPA Abdul Salam Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayyaz Khan was talking to the concerned government officials and transporters on the occasion of their visit to Chamtar Bus Ter­minal. Secretary RTA Wajid Khan, AAC Junaid Khan, Regional Munic­ipal Officer, TMO Mardan, C&W of­ficials and transporters Haji Akbar Ali, Walid Mir Kashmiri and others were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner instructed the concerned authorities that all stakeholders, the newly elected members of the assembly and the authorities should come togeth­er to find a lasting solution to the problems in order to remove the hindrances in making the new bus terminal a success.

He said that the provincial gov­ernment has established a new bus terminal at a cost of crores of rupees on a vast area of 732 kanals where all bus and flying coach stands located in the cen­tre of the city have to be shifted. This will provide convenience to the transporters and passengers one hand and will solve the traf­fic problems in the city on the other hand.

On the occasion, it was decided that a meeting will be held in Pa­khtunkhwa House on March 12 in this regard, in which the necessary steps regarding the transfer of the stands will be finalized.