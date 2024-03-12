‘Resource rich, cash low’ is a catchphrase that best de­scribes Pakistan’s econom­ic woes and predicament in all other fields that otherwise make a coun­try rich and strong. Almighty Al­lah has blessed Pakistan with many benedictions i.e. geo­graphic location with great re­gional connectivity through all possible global commons, four weathers, fertile lands, wa­ter, food sufficiency, untouched hy­drocarbons, precious metals and miner­al resources, lovely landscapes, physical independence, greatest religion, impres­sively talented human resource, strong Defence Forces with Nuclear Deter­rence and counter punch, gifted schol­ars, poets and sportsmen—and one can go on and on, and yet cannot thank Al­mighty enough for His infinite clemency. Despite all that, one wonders as to why since 1948 till to date, except for brief sigh of relief here and there, Pakistan has always remained embroiled in a vor­tex of man-made crises. Is it due to (ill) planned political strategy and thus wil­ful neglect; or due to bureaucratic hitch­es and glitches woven in compliance of the imposed international security and economic structure by the neo-colonial masters?—obviously, there would be numerous opinions about it depending on the life experiences, information and knowledge one had been exposed to; and most importantly contingent upon which side of the fence one had pre­ferred to stand in life.

The current population of Pakistan is 243,702,914 as of Friday, March 8, 2024, based on Worldometer elabora­tion of the latest United Nations data, which is equivalent to 2.99% of the to­tal world population. According to the United Nations Development Pro­gramme’s (UNDP) National Human De­velopment Survey, Pakistan currently holds the highest proportion of young people, as 64% of the total popula­tion of Pakistan is below the age of 30 while 29% is between the ages of 15 and 29 years. In this age of IT, AI and ever evolving high-tech global environ­ment, had Pakistan timely invested on this invaluable human capital like Chi­na or even India did four to five decades ago, Pakistan would have been econom­ically, technologically, and diplomatical­ly far ahead of many competitor at least in Asia; with global footprints in various fields, as evidenced by relatively small but enviable performance by Pakistani doctors, engineers, economist, scholars, IT experts and technicians proudly serv­ing abroad, mainly due to self-struggle and good luck than by the government strategy. The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has noth­ing to lose. The critical but long ignored investment in improving the “Mothers and Teachers Institutions” is pivotal for production of refined and disciplined human resources in a modern and mod­erate society as distinctly visible in all civilised and stable states. Advice for the incumbent government, it is never too late; take on investment in the hu­man capital seriously and meaningfully as a national top priority.

The public and private investment in IT and manufacturing industries with reduced energy tariff is bound to pro­mote export as well as reduce import with brighter chances of multiplying national growth rate. For that, explora­tion of untapped and even tapped but ignored or deliberately buried energy and other treasurable resources must get second highest national urgen­cy. Thereby, the unemployment, wide­spread hunger, backbreaking inflation, public anguish and forced talent exo­dus will be significantly addressed. The production of high quality products and availability on comparatively cheaper prices like Japan or South Korea will ad­dress the issue of import of cars, elec­tronic gadgets, and other luxury items and save precious foreign reserves; in­deed, it will reverse the self-destruct cycle. The government needs to pro­mote and facilitate the local investors in this direction as a sustained strate­gy. The construction industry that in­volves a large number of supporting in­dustries plays a vital role in generation of employment, fast tracking growth rate and for provision of affordable essential accommodation to the pub­lic. However, the modern urban devel­opment modules as practiced by Chi­na, Japan, South Korea and Singapore needs to be emulated instead of eating up the most precious arable lands. This needs to be another high primacy area for the new government.

The water and food security is vi­tal for human life; and both go hand in glove. The over delayed construction of big and small dams for generation of electricity as well as for irrigation needs no emphasis. Pakistan needs to immediately develop its food indus­try, farming and overall agriculture on modern footing with greater yield and by putting to use millions of acres of arable lands in all the four provinces, especially in Balochistan. Each prov­ince needs to have agriculture univer­sities, modern facilitation centers for counselling and promotion of suitable crops, fruits, provision of seeds and fertiliser, locally manufactured mod­ern agriculture machines and tools on easy instalments. With a sincere effort in this direction, not only Pakistan can feed its own population with afford­able food items, but also export and earn much needed foreign exchange. To provide required finances to the small and medium entrepreneurs, the banking policies and schemes also need to be revised to make it public and investor friendly in line with avail­able examples within Asia.

Needless to say that for keeping the cart behind the horse and moving it to­wards the right destination, the most important element is keeping the self or political interest out of all such na­tional endeavours by the ruling elite. Well done is better than well said. For that, all three main elements of the na­tional power or effective governance i.e. the Legislature, Judiciary and the Executives have to deliver and function in their respective constitutional or­bits with much needed honesty, perse­verance and utmost commitment to the national interests. A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself from within. Civi­lization is like a thin layer of ice upon a deep ocean of chaos and darkness. The people of Pakistan have suffered enough due to rampant mismanage­ment, greed, corruption and incom­petence. The three pillars of the state must realise that we have drifted far enough and it is already too much for the public to boil at the bursting tem­perature in the pressure cooker. Let’s take a fresh start with far sighted pol­icies, strategies and plans for the too delayed national uplift as per the avail­able potential in the state.

Saleem Qamar Butt

The writer is a retired senior army officer with experience in international relations, military diplomacy and analysis of

geo-political and strategic security issues.