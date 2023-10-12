Pak Army wins silver medal in UK's Cambrian Patrol contest

Pakistan Army has secured silver medal in one of the toughest military competitions of the world known as ‘Cambrian Patrol’ in Wales, UK.

Army and Air Attache Pakistan High Commission UK Col Taimur Rahat said the competition had been held since 1959 and was considered NATO’s toughest patrolling test with world class testing parameters. This year a total of 113 teams including 38 international teams participated.

Teams from the UK, Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Albania, Germany, Armenia, France, Denmark, Mexico, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, the USA, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Italy, Ghana, Ireland, New Zealand and Poland participated in the competition.

Some of the units which participated representing various countries have a 200-year-old history. The Pakistani team (67 Punjab Regiment) was led by Lt Awais Usman. Team Manager Maj Osama and Observer Maj Haseeb also played a pivotal role.

Cambrian Patrol comprises 48 hours of tactical endurance exercise covering 60 kilometres of area. Complete set of battle drills and combat techniques are tested. It includes casualty evacuation, water gap crossing, section attack, close target recce, counter explosive ordnance etc.

The competition tests highest level of physical and mental endurance of soldiers.67 Punjab Regiment of Pakistan Army received silver medal for their exceptional performance.

The Infantry Battalion was raised in 1972 and has numerous accolades to its credit which includes grant of 1 Sitara e Basalat and 7 Tamgha e Basalat in operational area.

Pakistan Army will continue to participate and showcase its outstanding professional combat skills under any environment against the best teams of the world.