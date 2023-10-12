President pays rich tribute to martyrs for sacrificing their lives in defence of motherland

President Dr Arif Alvi has telephoned families of Pak Army soldiers who were martyred in terrorist attacks in Kuram and Zhob last month.

He commiserated with the family of Lance Naik Ghairat Khan, martyred in attack on Shikar Tangi Post, Kurram on September 29 and family of Sepoy Nadeem Khan, martyred in a terrorist attack in Zhob on September 28.

The President paid rich tribute to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives in defence of the motherland.

He also prayed for their highest ranks in Jannah and patience for the family.