Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Ambassador delivered an invitation to the Prime Minister from the UAE leadership inviting him to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from 30 November to 12 December this year.

The Prime Minister thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation. He also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.

The Prime Minister appreciated UAE's role in combating climate change and expressed the hope that UAE's stewardship of COP28 would yield meaningful outcomes for countries like Pakistan, which are most vulnerable to climate change.

Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January this year, the Prime Minister emphasised that it is the common resolve of the leadership of both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

The Prime Minister also said the UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.