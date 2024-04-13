Islamabad police conducts citywide search operation

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police CTD carried out a search and combing operation across several jurisdictions, as directed by SSP Hamza Humayyun. The aim was to bolster security in the city and ensure the safety of citizens. Over 250 individuals, along with numerous properties, were thoroughly checked during the operation. Meanwhile, the Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) apprehended three female members of a burglary gang, seizing stolen goods and cash. This action aligns with the intensified crackdown against criminal elements directed by DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.