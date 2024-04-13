Islamabad police conducts citywide search operation

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police CTD carried out a search and combing op­eration across several jurisdictions, as directed by SSP Hamza Humayyun. The aim was to bolster security in the city and ensure the safety of citizens. Over 250 individuals, along with nu­merous properties, were thoroughly checked during the operation. Mean­while, the Anti Robbery and Daco­ity Unit (ARDU) apprehended three female mem­bers of a burglary gang, seizing sto­len goods and cash. This action aligns with the intensi­fied crackdown against criminal elements directed by DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari.