CFP suspends finance secretary Gauhar Iqbal

In a significant development for the chess community in Pakistan, as well as government, semi-government entities, and various chess organizations across the country, Mr. Gauhar Iqbal Janjua has been formally suspended from his role as the finance secretary of the Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) with effect from October 20, 2023.

The suspended finance secretary is facing very serious charges of widespread financial irregularities and corruption, serious violations of financial discipline, forgery, creating a forged “Executive Member Resolution” document, forging the signatures of President CAP/CFP and many other senior officials and illegally nominating himself as the beneficiary/signatory of bank account, misrepresentations, criminal breach of trust, bank fraud, etc.

The CFP Executive Council in its meeting of 5th November 2023 formed an inquiry committee, under the chairmanship of Mr Saleem Akhtar, SVP, Mr Iqtedar Uddin, VP, and Mr Ejaz Abassi, VP. Mr Omer Khan, General Secretary, has been appointed committee Secretary. The suspended finance secretary is directed to face and answer the inquiry committee to clear his name. Failing this, further legal and disciplinary measures will be taken as per the constitutions and the law.

Until the suspended secretary finance clears himself in the inquiry, all the affiliated units of CFP as well as all other organisations and persons are advised not to entertain or invite suspended finance secretary to any chess function or on the stage of any chess activity across the country. CFP is a national institution, which adheres to the highest ethical standards and international best practices in its financial and administrative operations as per the guidelines of International Chess Federation (FIDE).

CFP leadership expects sound character and highest ethical values from all its office bearers and members.