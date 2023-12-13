Wednesday, December 13, 2023
China facing ‘challenges’ in reviving economy, leaders say

Agencies
December 13, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   Chi­na is confronting “difficul­ties and challenges” to its re­covery, Beijing’s leadership said, according to state media Tuesday, as the world’s sec­ond-largest economy charts an uneven rebound from the pandemic. The annual closed-door meeting of Beijing’s top decision-makers -- the Central Economic Work Conference -- comes as China’s economy battles headwinds on multi­ple fronts. “China still has to overcome some difficulties and challenges to further re­vive the economy,” top leaders, including President Xi Jinping, noted at the meeting, state news agency Xinhua report­ed. At the Monday to Tuesday meeting, top officials “decid­ed priorities for the econom­ic work in 2024” and Xi gave a speech, Xinhua said.

Agencies

