Draft Privatisation Commission Rules, 2023 approved

ISLAMABAD-Privatisation Commission Board has approved draft Privatisation Commission (Government to Government Agreement Mode-Manner and Procedure) Rules, 2023.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad chaired a meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board held in Islamabad. The board approved draft Privatisation Commission (Government to Government Agreement Mode-Manner and Procedure) Rules, 2023. The board also granted approval for a six months extension to the contract of audit firm with no additional fee for completion of Privatisation Commission audits for the period July 2013 to June, 2022. Furthermore, the board referred the decision for transfer of ten percent shares of the OGDCL in the name of Petroleum Division to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) as the divestment of shares had not been allowed by the CCOP/Cabinet earlier in 2021.

The OGDCL shares were transferred in the name of Privatisation Commission in 2014 for proposed divestment through international and domestic offering of shares. After postponement of the privatisation in November, 2014 the Privatisation Commission had again initiated the process for divestment of seven percent shares in August, 2019. However, the CCoP on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division had stopped the divestment in 2021 as the sale of shares at the prevalent price at the time was not deemed feasible.