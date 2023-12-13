Experts for balanced iTFAs to ensure better health coverage

ISLAMABAD - On the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, the collaborators of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign have emphasized for co-relation between the intake of industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFA) and the prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s and other chronic health issues.
Pakistan is presently facing a troubling upswing in health challenges, with one in three adult Pakistanis living with diabetes. Available data from Pakistan indicates that unhealthy diets, characterized by excessive sugar and salt intake, and the consumption of iTFAs play a substantial role in contributing to the epidemic of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems in the nation.
“Industrially produced trans fats have become ubiquitous in the processed foods that fill our grocery store shelves, and pose a significant threat to cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Saba of Heartfile.
Earlier this year, with the support of the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSR&C), and in collaboration with other civil society organizations such as the Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), and Heartfile, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) initiated the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign.
“Within the framework of the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, we are urging the government to adopt best-practice policies, including enforcing a mandatory limit of 2 grams of industrially produced TFAs in every 100 grams of fat present in all food items throughout Pakistan,” shared Afshar Iqbal, Director Communications and Advocacy at PYCA.
Mukhtar Ahmed, Executive Director of CPDI, highlighted the current progress regarding iTFA regulations in Pakistan, stating, “Earlier this year, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) with the support of MoNHSR&C updated standards for various food items. However, many food items like chocolates, desserts, noodles/pasta, ice-creams, other ultra-processed foods, and several commonly consumed street foods have yet not been covered by iTFA limits, posing a considerable threat to the health of our nation.”
“Regulating iTFAs reflects an evidence-based approach to healthcare that emphasizes prevention of diseases and health promotion” stated Munawar Hussain, In-country Coordinator for GHAI.
Expressing support for the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, Dr. Khawaja Masuood Ahmed, National Coordinator, Nutrition & National Fortification Alliance at MoNHSR&C said, “The health ministry is fully committed to the mandatory regulation of trans-fats across all dietary sources. We have already made some progress in this regard and are hopeful that the unregulated food items will also soon be aligned with the WHO-recommended limit of 2% trans fats per 100 grams of fat in all foods.”