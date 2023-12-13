US says has no role in choosing political leaders in Pakistan

WASHINGTON - The United States has said that it does not play any role in choosing political leaders in Pakistan.
Spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller reiterated at a press conference here yesterday, “The United States does not play any role in choosing the leaders of Pakistan.” Miller’s remark came in response to a question about the American government not supporting any corrupt and criminal leaders around the world.
He added that the US only engages with the leadership elected by the Pakistani people. “We will continue to engage with the government of Pakistan on all these issues,” he maintained. The State Department’s statement comes at a time when Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is on his maiden official visit to the US since assuming office in November last year. The army chief, during his visit, is scheduled to meet senior military and other government officials. His visit comes a day after the conclusion of a two-day stay of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Pakistan. The US has, multiple times, spoken about not interfering in Pakistan’s internal political matters nor siding with any political party over the other.