Haji Gulbar Khan elected new GB chief minister

Haji Gulbar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘forward bloc’ was elected as new Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to GB Assembly Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Haq received the support of 19 lawmakers, including from the PTI forward bloc, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In the 32-member house, PTI had 19 members, PPP four, PML-N three, Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three, Islam Tehreek Pakistan one, JUI-F one, and one independent candidate. Former CM had nominated Raja Azam Khan for the coveted position with the approval of PTI chief.

GB CM turns out to be declared absconder

Yesterday, it emerged that GB cm candidate Gulbar Khan candidate turned out to be a declared absconder as he was wanted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

In July 2015, a case of fake cheque was registered against CM GB candidate Gulbar Khan and the court in Mardan also issued his arrest warrants as well.

The accused tried to cash Rs 2.2 million which was fake and Senator Faisal Kareem from Mardan took the matter to court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the GB assembly elected new CM after Khalid Khurshid was disqualified by the regional court.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court had disqualified chief minister Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case.