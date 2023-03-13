Share:

An anti-terrorism court in the southern port city approved two-day physical remand of PTI MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman in a case pertaining to an attack on the office of Keamari deputy commissioner.

Police produced the secretary general of the PTI’s before the court amid tight security. After hearing arguments, the judge handed over him to police for two days on physical remand.

Talking to media outside the court, Mr Ghumman said: “We are not afraid of arrests”. He vowed to continue to support Imran Khan under all circumstances. “I am all smiles now and now its your turn to worry.”

The development comes a day after the provincial lawmaker was taken away reportedly by security officials from his residence in Gulshan-i-Iqbal in the early hours of Sunday.

Later, it emerged that the lawmaker had been taken into custody by the police for a case related to attack on Keamari deputy commissioner’s office.

In January, Karachi police registered a case against PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi and 17 other party workers, including Ghumman, under terrorism and other charges after PTI and PPP workers of rival political clashed outside the DC office. The clashes followed by second phase of local government elections in the Sindh.

PTI chairman and former premier Imran Khan has demanded the release of the PTI leader as he slammed the government for its “fascist” tactics against leaders and workers of the PTI. He tweeted, “[I] demand immediate release of PTI MPA & Secretary General Karachi Arsalan Taj Ghuman [sic], who was abducted in early hours of this morning. All he did was mention Dirty Harry in his speech yesterday. Complete dismantling of our democracy and unravelling of rule of law.”