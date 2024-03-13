Wednesday, March 13, 2024
ECP announces by-election schedule on 23 NA, PA seats

Web Desk
5:12 PM | March 13, 2024
The Election Commission has released the schedule for by-elections on 23 vacant seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

According to the schedule of the Election Commission, polling for 23 vacant seats of national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 21. Nomination papers can be submitted by March 18 to participate in the by-elections.

According to the ECP, the scrutiny of the candidates for the by-elections will be done till March 21, and objections to the nomination papers of the candidates can be filed till March 25.

ECP will decide the objections filed on the nomination papers by March 28.

As per schedule, the final list of candidates will be released on March 28, while election symbols will be issued to the candidates on March 30.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

