Mohsin Naqvi welcomed at FIA headquarters

Federal Interior and Anti-Narcotics Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached FIA headquarters where the FIA director general welcomed the minister.

Naqvi said corruption would not be tolerated in any way.

He said the FIA was an important institution for the national security and safety.

The minister ordered the FIA officials to solve pending cases within the 30 days.

Naqvi directed the officers to eradicate the evil of fake medicine and electricity theft as soon as possible.

He sought a comprehensive report on the Greece boat capsising.

The minister also ordered to report on the performance of the officers appointed in other countries and ordered to evolve strategy to control smuggling of dollar.

All resources would be utilized to improve public service delivery, he ensured.