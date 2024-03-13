Syed Asif Hyder Shah posted as Sindh chief secretary

KARACHI - Syed Asif Hyder Shah, BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service on Tuesday was transferred and posted as new Chief Secretary Sindh with im­mediate effect.

According to notification, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, presently posted as Sec­retary Climate Change and Environ­mental Coordination Division was transferred and posted as Chief Sec­retary Sindh province with immedi­ate effect until further orders. Shah will replace Fakhre Alam.

MAJOR RESHUFFLE IN SINDH POLICE ON THE CARDS

The newly formed Government in Sindh is preparing to carry out a major reshuffle in police department and civil administration, with Ghulam Nabi Memon set to become Inspector-General of Police (IGP) once again.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah has recommended Gh­ulam Nabi Memon for the Sindh IGP post following approval from Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) leadership.

CM Shah had termed the law and order situation in rural and urban parts of the province extremely unsatisfactory, saying that he has decided to make a major reshuffle in the police department and civil administration. Addressing a press conference, the chief minister con­ceded that the security situation in Karachi and rural areas, particu­larly in riverine belt, was alarming and that he was not satisfied with the law and order situation in the province. “I have decided to make a major reshuffle in the police depart­ment,” he said.