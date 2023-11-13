Monday, November 13, 2023
CPEC, BRI will increase human development in country: CM Sindh

Web Desk
8:55 AM | November 13, 2023
Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar has said that the CPEC and One Belt One Road will increase human development in the country.

Addressing a ceremony arranged by the Chinese Consul General in Karachi, the Chief Minister said that the CPEC project is based on sharing development paths with other nations.

The Chief Minister said the people of Pakistan and China are already connected by mutual respect, love and brotherhood and now the connectivity related to CPEC has completely reduced the distance of travel, development and cooperation.

He said the visit of the Chinese Navy fleet to Karachi will help increase the cooperation between the two navies and such visits promote peace and security in the region.

