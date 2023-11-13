TRT film festival sheds light on global humanitarian woes

ISLAMABAD - The Turkiye Radio and Television (TRT) Humanitarian Film Festival was organised to shed light on global humanitarian issues providing an essential platform for filmmakers to address humanitarian concerns from their unique perspectives. This marked the festival’s fifth year and during the event, organised by Turkiye Radio and Television (TRT) in Istanbul, the participants engaged in in-depth discussions on significant topics including war, conflict, women’s rights, the climate crisis, and more, while connecting with film producers and industry professionals. The Festival also centered on other topics including migration crisis, environmental pollution, hunger, famine, homelessness, and poverty while emphasizing importance of humanity.
The TRT Special Award at the festival was presented to film “Night” by Palestinian Director Ahmad Saleh. On the occasion, General Director of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci and Türkiye Directorate of Communications, Fahrettin Altun presented awards to the winning films at a ceremony held at the end of the Festival. Addressing the ceremony, General Director of TRT thanked the producers and directors for their participation and said the Festival was a result of TRT’s “human-centered” approach. “We must lift the blockade in the world’s mind,” Zahid Sobaci said and noted that they needed to bring stories of unheard cries to the world and that the TRT Special Award given to the film “Night”, tells the story of the tragedy in Palestine, was a testament to TRT’s mission. Sobaci said, “Since October 7, Israel has been carrying out a comprehensive massacre against people of Gaza. They are committing atrocities without discrimination, targeting infants, children, women, and sick people.
Israel has been demolishing hospitals, sacred places, schools, refugee camps, and committing crimes against humanity while the West attempts to suppress and silence conscientious citizens who take to streets in support of Gaza.
“Our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands in solidarity with people and cries out for justice in public squares. Using all available means to strive for peace and, through his unwavering stance, he is upholding dignity of humanity,” Sobaci maintained. Emphasising the importance of TRT Humanitarian Film Festival project, Sobaci, said, “For years, imaginary heroes, supposed righteousness, and certain concepts have been produced from a single Center and presented to us as if they were a set of universal values. Now, we must lift blockade in the world’s mind. And here, the responsibility lies with us, with you.”
General Director TRT, further maintained, “As Türkiye’s public broadcaster, we adopt a human-centered approach in all our television and radio channels, digital news platforms, mobile applications, and international digital platform called Tabii.”
He expressed his pleasure in hosting the participants, who focus on humanitarian issues, and holding the Humanitarian Film Festival in Türkiye.