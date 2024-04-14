The current situation in Pakistan and the prevailing circumstances nowadays are difficult to witness. People these days do not feel any attachment or reluctance when it comes to leaving their cities, their country, or their ancestral villages where their ancestors lived. It is not like they are facing any difficulties in leaving those places, nor is there any compelling reason forcing them to stay. The current conditions are such that they are being compelled to leave their country.
The current situation in Pakistan is characterised by various challenges such as poverty, education, inflation, and the struggle to maintain a peaceful society. These issues are compelling many individuals to consider leaving the country. Consequently, a significant number of young people are opting to pursue their studies abroad, seeking better educational opportunities and prospects. Additionally, those who possess financial resources are choosing to invest their money overseas, further exacerbating the strain on the country’s economy. This trend of emigration and capital flight is contributing to the economic downturn and exacerbating the existing problems faced by Pakistan.
Pakistan can control the brain drain system by implementing economic reforms to create job opportunities and improve salaries, investing in education and infrastructure, ensuring political stability and good governance, implementing supportive policies, fostering public-private partnerships, and developing talent retention programs. These measures will help retain skilled professionals and encourage them to contribute to the country’s development and prosperity.
ADVOCATE MUHAMMAD AAMIR,
Sindh.