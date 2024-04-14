The current situation in Paki­stan and the prevailing circum­stances nowadays are difficult to witness. People these days do not feel any attachment or reluctance when it comes to leaving their cit­ies, their country, or their ances­tral villages where their ancestors lived. It is not like they are facing any difficulties in leaving those places, nor is there any compelling reason forcing them to stay. The current conditions are such that they are being compelled to leave their country.

The current situation in Pakistan is characterised by various chal­lenges such as poverty, education, inflation, and the struggle to main­tain a peaceful society. These issues are compelling many individuals to consider leaving the country. Con­sequently, a significant number of young people are opting to pursue their studies abroad, seeking better educational opportunities and pros­pects. Additionally, those who pos­sess financial resources are choos­ing to invest their money overseas, further exacerbating the strain on the country’s economy. This trend of emigration and capital flight is contributing to the economic down­turn and exacerbating the existing problems faced by Pakistan.

Pakistan can control the brain drain system by implementing eco­nomic reforms to create job oppor­tunities and improve salaries, invest­ing in education and infrastructure, ensuring political stability and good governance, implementing support­ive policies, fostering public-private partnerships, and developing tal­ent retention programs. These mea­sures will help retain skilled pro­fessionals and encourage them to contribute to the country’s develop­ment and prosperity.

ADVOCATE MUHAMMAD AAMIR,

Sindh.