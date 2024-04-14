Man stabs wife to death for birthing girl

RAWALPINDI - A tragic incident unfolded in Dhodha Dhoman Village of Chakwal as a man, accompa­nied by his accomplices, alleg­edly stabbed his 24-year-old wife to death for giving birth to a baby girl instead of a son, as per informed sources. The hus­band, identified as Ulfar Naseer, along with his sister Munaza and brother Navid, has been ap­prehended by the police and is now in custody, facing charges of murder. Another accomplice, Musthaq, husband of the de­tained sister, is currently being sought by investigators after fleeing the scene.

The victim, Hajra Irfan, hailing from Tarati Gujar Khan, had mar­ried Ulfat Naseer about a year ago. Following the birth of their daughter, tensions escalated within the family, with the hus­band and his relatives express­ing disdain for the newborn girl. Hajra’s father, Muhammad Irfan, recounted the chilling events leading up to his daughter’s de­mise, alleging that she was sub­jected to physical assault by her husband and his associates.

In a harrowing turn of events, Muhammad Irfan, along with his relatives, rushed to the scene upon learning of the danger his daughter faced. Tragically, they arrived too late to save her, find­ing her fatally wounded from the brutal attack. Despite their efforts, Hajra succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family grief-stricken and demanding justice for her untimely death.

The police have initiated a mur­der investigation, citing domestic disputes as the underlying cause of the heinous crime. Acting SP Investigation Amjad Mehmood, leading the efforts, has mobilized a substantial police presence to track down the fugitive accom­plice and gather crucial evidence at the crime scene.