Man stabs wife to death for birthing girl

RAWALPINDI - A tragic incident unfolded in Dhodha Dhoman Village of Chakwal as a man, accompanied by his accomplices, allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old wife to death for giving birth to a baby girl instead of a son, as per informed sources. The husband, identified as Ulfar Naseer, along with his sister Munaza and brother Navid, has been apprehended by the police and is now in custody, facing charges of murder. Another accomplice, Musthaq, husband of the detained sister, is currently being sought by investigators after fleeing the scene.
The victim, Hajra Irfan, hailing from Tarati Gujar Khan, had married Ulfat Naseer about a year ago. Following the birth of their daughter, tensions escalated within the family, with the husband and his relatives expressing disdain for the newborn girl. Hajra’s father, Muhammad Irfan, recounted the chilling events leading up to his daughter’s demise, alleging that she was subjected to physical assault by her husband and his associates.
In a harrowing turn of events, Muhammad Irfan, along with his relatives, rushed to the scene upon learning of the danger his daughter faced. Tragically, they arrived too late to save her, finding her fatally wounded from the brutal attack. Despite their efforts, Hajra succumbed to her injuries, leaving her family grief-stricken and demanding justice for her untimely death.
The police have initiated a murder investigation, citing domestic disputes as the underlying cause of the heinous crime. Acting SP Investigation Amjad Mehmood, leading the efforts, has mobilized a substantial police presence to track down the fugitive accomplice and gather crucial evidence at the crime scene.