Asad Zaman reaches PTLA Punjab Junior Tennis finals

LAHORE-Asad Zaman reached the finals of boys U-18 and U-16 in the Parents Tennis Lovers Association Punjab Junior TennisChampionship 2023 here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Abubakar Khalil 8-0 and Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Jawad 8-2. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Abubakar Khalil 8-5 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdur Rehman 8-4. In the boys/girls U-14 semifinals, Abdur Rehman beat Ohad e Mustafa 6-0 and Bismel Zia beat Hajra Suhail 6-3.

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, M Ibraheem Gill beat Taha Asad 6-0 and Hajra Suhail beat Bismel Zia 6-4. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Zainab Abdullah 6-0, Muaz Shahbaz beat Ameen Abdullah 6-0, Salman Ahmad beat Aimen Rehan 6-0 and Ayyan Shahbaz beat M Taha Asad 6-0. Today (Monday), all the finals will be played. Mr. Justice (R) Syed Sakhi Hussain Bukhari will be chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony in the presence of Rashid Malik, PLTA Secretary, players and their parents and tennis lovers.