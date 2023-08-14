Doctors’ negligence claims pregnant woman’s life in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH-A pregnant woman lost her life at a private hospital in Qazi Ahmad Hospital area of Nawabshah when she was administered wrong injection, reported on Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman, Azeema was taken to a government hospital, but she could not survive. Woman’s death due to doctors’ negligence led to protest by her family members, while, police, on the other hand, registered FIR of the incident before shifting the body to Civil Hospital for the post-mortem.

Talking to media, family members of the deceased said that Azeema’s condition deteriorated when a doctor administered injection to her without first checking her blood pressure and heart beat. They demanded arrest of the doctors as soon as possible.

Police bust gang of motorbike lifters, recover stolen vehicles

The Hyderabad police have claimed to have busted a gang of motorbike lifters and initially recovered two motorbikes from their possessions.

The police spokesman informed that a police team of B-Section police station during patrolling in Latifabad unit 5 arrested Ameer Khan Sawati.

According to him, Sawati was hovering in the area awaiting stolen motorbikes for onward shifting. The spokesman said the police hoped to recover more motorbikes and to arrest other members of his gang in the coming days.