Foolproof security plan chalked out for Independence Day

KARACHI-In order to maintain law and order during the Independence Day celebrations, the police have finalised a comprehensive security plan. Besides policemen, personnel from Dolphin Force, special branch and elite force would be deployed in cities to take swift action against aerial firing, youngsters involved in wheelies or riding bikes without silencers, sellers of honking toy horns and those who use them on the auspicious occasion of 77th Independence Day.

The nation is all set to celebrate Independence Day on Monday (tomorrow) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state. The day will dawn with a thirty-one-gun salute at the federal capital and a twenty-one-gun salute at the provincial headquarters. In the federal capital, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) have decided to take strict action against those involved in one-wheeling, hooliganism and breaching the law. In addition to this, the authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Islamabad against the sale and usage of honking toy horns. All the DSPs and SHOs were directed to stay on the roads on the occasion.

In an effort to maintain peace and avert any potential law and order issues, the Rawalpindi district administration on Sunday (today) extended the imposition of Section-144 till August 19. Karachi court orders action against honking toy horn sellers A judicial magistrate court in the metropolis on August 8, ordered to take action against sellers of honking toy horns and those who use them on the occasion of Independence Day.

The court has ordered the police to take stern action under Section 190(c) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the use or selling of honking toy horns. “Whereas, it has been brought to the knowledge of the undersigned that in the name of celebrations of Independence Day during the month of August, Honking Toy Horns are being frequently used/sold within the territorial jurisdiction of this Court due to which ailing persons and general public are facing great nuisance,” the order issued by the court said.

“Therefore, cognizance is taken under section 190(c) of Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 against such offense(s), thus, you are hereby directed to take stem action under penal provisions against such accused persons who art using such Honking Toy Horns in the name of celebration of independence day which is causing a public nuisance, under intimation to this Court, without fail,” it added.

In Muzaffargarh, the district police have finalised a security plan for maintaining law and order situation during Independence Day celebrations.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, senior police officers including eight DSPs, five inspectors, 190 lady police officials and others would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

The lady police officials would be deployed in parks, markets and other public places to provide a sense of protection and safety to families while Elite Force, Quick Response Force and Dolphin Force would continue patrolling in the district to deal with any emergency-like situation.

The DPO Syed Husnain Haider said that a special squad had been formed to prevent one-wheeling and strict action would be taken against violators.

He said that a ban has been imposed on one-wheeling, display of weapons and aerial firing adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.