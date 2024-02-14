4,199 polio teams to administer drops

RAWALPINDI - A week-long anti-polio drive will commence in the Rawalpin­di district on February 26.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Author­ity Dr Ejaz Ahmad told APP that as many as 4,199 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 10,15,262 children of less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the dis­trict during the campaign.

The CEO said 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive. In ad­dition, “361 fix centers will up set up to administer the drops”. Ejaz added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

He said that the second cam­paign of the year was being started after the detection of positive sample of Polio virus circulating in the area.

The CEO added that the ob­jective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protec­tive drops and increase their immunity. He urged the citi­zens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crip­pling disease from the society. The parents should cooperate with special to achieve the set target, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commis­sioner Hasan Waqar Cheema warned the officials that strict action would be taken against those responsible for fake en­tries. He further directed to cov­er the missing and refusal cases by convincing the parents with the help of local community leaders and achieve the target set for the drive.