First plenary meeting for cotton crop today

ISLAMABAD/MULTAN - The first plenary meeting for the cotton crop will be held on Feb­ruary 14 (Wednesday) to dis­cuss and deliberate the ways and means to enhance the output of the crop during the coming sea­son to achieve sustainable agri­culture growth and economic development in the country.

The meeting will evaluate the per-maund cotton price during the forthcoming season to en­sure a proper rate of return to local growers, besides encour­aging the farming community to bring maximum area under cotton cultivation, said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Anjum Shahzad. Talk­ing to APP here on Tuesday, he said that the meeting will also make deliberations to over­come the challenges faced by the cotton growers and suggest innovative measures and best crop management practices to enhance the per-acre output of cotton during the next season.

He said that due to the mea­sures introduced by the govern­ment during last season, the cot­ton output gained momentum and recorded over 8.354 million bales, adding that efforts will be made to further boost the crop production during the coming season to strengthen the gov­ernment’s efforts to develop the agriculture sector in the coun­try. He said that the uptick in the cotton sector would help to promote industrial growth and economic development in the country, adding that the gov­ernment was taking steps to en­sure an adequate supply of all inputs during the crop season to achieve maximum output.

Meanwhile, agriculture ex­perts have advised farmers to complete sowing of early cot­ton triple gene varieties from mid-February to March end to maximize gains. In a state­ment issued here Tuesday, an agriculture spokesman cit­ing experts’ opinion, said that farmers from Sargodha, Mul­tan, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal districts should sow registered seed varieties approved by the Punjab government including triple gene cotton varieties from Feb 15 to Mar 31, 2024. He said that triple gene vari­eties including CKC-1, CKC-3, CKC-5, CKC-6, Ghauri-2, and ICI-386 would prove to be pro­ductive and profitable in case of sowing from Feb 15 to Mar 31, 2024. Moreover, he added that early sowing would also lessen the chances of pest at­tack on the crop and would reduce crop management ex­penses, the release concluded.