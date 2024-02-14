IHC summons PM on 19th in missing Baloch students case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to ap­pear before the court in person on February 19 in a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

A single bench of IHC com­prising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of a case related to the imple­mentation of the recommen­dations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Dis­appearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students and the pe­tition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students.

During the hearing, Assis­tant Attorney General (AAG) Usman Ghumman informed the court that one missing student had been recovered and requested the court to postpone the hearing due to the attorney general’s unavailability. However, Jus­tice Kayani expressed his displeasure at the failure of government in recovery of the missing persons and said that the punishment of enforced disappearances should be the death penalty.

He remarked that usually death penalty is awarded once but in these cases, the punishment should be given twice. He added that he was summoning the caretaker prime minister for now and would later also issue direc­tives for the incoming pre­mier to appear before the court. At this, the Assistant Attorney General said that the government needed more time in the case. He further stated that another Baloch missing student had been recovered. Justice Kay­ani said that he being “gen­erous” is not summoning the director generals of the Military Intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence and rejected the AAG’s plea. He also said that PM Kakar must appear in person on Monday at 10 AM, and ex­plain why we should not reg­ister a case against him.

The commission was estab­lished in 2011 to trace miss­ing persons and fix respon­sibility on the individuals or organizations responsible for it. In November last year, the IHC had warned that a case could be registered against the interim premier and oth­ers if they failed to reunite the missing Baloch students with their families. Previously, the judge had also observed that the enforced disappearance takes place because the state institutions do not believe in the rule of law and empha­sized on prosecution of in­telligence agencies’ officials allegedly involved in it.