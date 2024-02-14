Wednesday, February 14, 2024
PSL 9 brings more misery, sufferings to citizens in Lahore

Web Sports Desk
7:51 PM | February 14, 2024
Sports

The HBL PSL 9 Lahore Leg has brought suffering and misery to Lahore.

The provincial capital was hit by the worst traffic jam even before the teams arrived in the provincial capital for the second round of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.

Long queues of vehicles remained stuck on Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Jail Road, Mozang, Canal Road and other areas and the citizens continued to be disgraced on the roads whereas during all this time the traffic wardens also disappeared from duties and many places the wardens were engaged in gossip. 

Educational institutions located near Gaddafi Stadium are closed and students are facing lots of problems due to the PSL.

