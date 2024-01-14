DBA Faisalabad new office-bearers elected

FAISALABAD - Mian Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as President while Syed Sajid Husnain Ghilani as General Secretary of Dis­trict Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad during the Annual Election 2024-25, here on Saturday. According to election results, issued by the election board, Mian Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as DBA President with 959 votes while his rivals Ch Mujahid Hassan Pansota, Rai Saif-ur-Rehman Bhatti and Rana Shahid Munir Manj could grab 904, 895 and 472 votes respectively. Similarly, Ch Muhammad Naeem Feroz Gujar was elected as Vice President with 1274 votes whereas his rivals Razia Chaudhry, Rana Muham­mad Saeed Khan and Ch Zulfiqar Ali Bandesha could get 903, 706 and 297 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, Syed Sajid Husnain Ghilani was elected as General Secretary with 854 votes while his rivals Rana Muham­mad Murtaza Hakeem, Ch Tayyab Baqar Wahla, Ch Ahmed Zeeshan and Malik Waqas Muhai-ud-Din could bag 842, 830, 759 and 134 votes respectively.

Six candidates were in the run for Joint Secretary-ship but Ch Shahid Ali Waraich was elected as Joint Sec­retary with 955 votes whereas his ri­vals Malik Sajid Shakeel, Rao Hassan Akmal, Rana Amir Ramzan, Ch Waqar Azeem Hassan Gujjar and Muhammad Asif Dogar could get 814, 684, 310, 299 and 139 votes respectively.

Likewise, Malik Muhammad Zeeshan Khokhar was elected as Library Sec­retary with 889 votes while his rivals Rana Muhammad Waqas Rehman, Ma­lik Abdul Ghani Awan, Ch Muhammad Inam-ul-Haq and Mirza Mazhar Javed got 876, 822, 426 and 368 votes respec­tively. Two candidates were in the run for Finance Secretary-ship but Shakeela Hamza Kharal was elected as Finance Secretary with 2067 votes while her opponent Aneela Asim could grab 1132 votes. The police made tight security ar­rangements for this election by deput­ing 5 Superintendents Police (SPs), 15 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs), 16 Inspectors and more than 1063 po­lice Jawans in and around DBA prem­ises. The elite force and dolphin force remained active for thorough patrolling in addition to keeping reserved force as standby in the Police Lines to deal with any emergency but the entire election process remained safe and no untoward incident was reported.

218 FARMERS BOOKED FOR WATER THEFT

Dijkot police have booked 218 farm­ers on charge of stealing irrigation water from Rakh Branch Canal. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that SDO Irrigation Department Sadar Ali filed a complaint, contending that 218 farmers of different localities had al­tered water channels and stole water from Rakh Branch Canal to irrigate their lands and crops illegally.