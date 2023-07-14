Pakistan urges Afghanistan to stop cross border terror

FO says India failed to break Kashmiris’ determination n Indus Water Treaty serves both Pakistan, India
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged Afghanistan not to allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.
Islamabad also restated its commitment to engage with Afghanistan on all areas of cooperation and shared concerns, including addressing the issue of terrorism threats from across the border.
Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called on Afghan authorities to fulfil their promises of not allowing their territory to be used for terrorism against Pakistan.
She emphasised that it is the responsibility of Afghanistan to ensure their land is not used against Pakistan, and Afghan authorities have accepted this responsibility on multiple occasions.
Regarding the situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch highlighted that since August 5, 2019, over 780 Kashmiri individuals have been killed by Indian occupation forces.
She mentioned that India’s prolonged repression over the past seven decades has been unsuccessful in breaking the determination of the Kashmiri people to achieve their right to self-determination.
“Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against Indian oppression until their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council Resolutions, is realized,” she added.
She said that Pakistani nation has observed the 92nd Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Martyrs Day) to commemorate the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris, who sacrificed their lives while braving the brute and indiscriminate firing of Dogra forces in 1931.
The spokesperson said India’s unabated repression over the past seven decades has “failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people who have continued to strive for their right to self-determination.”
In response to a question, the spokesperson emphasized the importance of the Indus Water Treaty as a document that has served both Pakistan and India.
“Pakistan remains committed to its full implementation and hopes that India will also remain committed to it,” Baloch said.
The spokesperson also highlighted that Pakistan recently presented a historic resolution at the UN Human Rights Council on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The resolution condemns the advocacy of religious hatred, including recent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran, and emphasizes the need to hold the perpetrators accountable.
She said Pakistan had expressed disappointment that the resolution faced opposition based on false grounds, disrupting the council’s consensus.
“Pakistan believes that the Human Rights Council should unite in addressing the issue of Islamophobia, which affects the rights, freedoms, dignity, and identity of over two billion Muslims. Pakistan will continue to raise global awareness about Islamophobia, xenophobia, and promote interfaith dialogue, harmony, and peaceful coexistence,” the spokesperson said.
Furthermore, she said, Azerbaijan’s Minister for Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, will be visiting Pakistan to explore bilateral cooperation in the areas of connectivity and information technology.
The visit follows the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Baku. Minister Nabiyev is scheduled to meet with relevant Pakistani counterparts in the Ministries of Information Technology, Aviation, Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs, she explained.
She said Pakistan will continue to take lead in raising global awareness about the insidious phenomena of Islamophobia and xenophobia and fostering inter-faith dialogue, harmony and peaceful coexistence. The spokesperson said the 12th (Special) meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held on 11 July 2023 in Beijing.
Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal and Vice Chairman, National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China, Cong Liang co-chaired the meeting.
“The JCC reviewed the progress made under the Joint Working Groups on Energy, Transport Infrastructure, and Gwadar Port and their future plans of action. It highlighted the significance of the key projects for energy and infrastructure development and agreed to strengthen cooperation for smooth development of future renewable energy projects. The two sides will continue to promote major transport infrastructure projects including ML-1 and KCR. They will also enhance cooperation in science & technology, and innovation in bolstering high-quality CPEC; and further B2B collaboration for the next phase of industrial cooperation,” she elaborated.
The spokesperson said that on 10 July 2023, the UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted Pakistan’s report under its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process.
The unanimous adoption of Pakistan’s report of the Council concludes Pakistan’s 4th UPR review which began earlier this year.
