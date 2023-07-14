Friday, July 14, 2023
Rain-wind/thundershower expected in most parts of country

Web Desk
8:06 AM | July 14, 2023
Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northeast and south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.      

Heavy fall are also likely at isolated places during the forecast period. Hot ans humid weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi and Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit and Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower is expected in Jammu, Shopian and Baramula and cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower in Pulwama and Anantnag while partly cloudy weather in Srinagar and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh eleven, Anantnag and Baramula twenty degree centigrade.

