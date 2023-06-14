Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Secretary Sports to inaugurate SBP Junior Tennis Championship 

STAFF REPORT
June 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Junior Tennis Championship 2023 will be inaugurated here at the state-of-the-art SBP Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park today (Wednesday) at 5:30 pm. Mr. Shahid Zaman, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, along with Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), will be the chief guest at the colorful opening ceremony that will also be attended by tennis players, their families and tennis lovers. The main draws matches will also be played and the prestigious event will conclude on June 17 (Saturday).  

