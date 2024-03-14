Thursday, March 14, 2024
AC inspectsfacilities at Darul Aman for women

Staff Reporter
March 14, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

JHANG   -   As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Jhang Maham Wahid on Wednesday visited Darul Aman to assess the facilities provided to women resid­ing there. During her visit, she meticulously inspected the cleanliness, administra­tion, and overall facilities at Darul Aman. In a briefing, it was highlighted to her that despite limited resources, Da­rul Aman Jhang was commit­ted to providing a home-like environment for the women residing there. This visit un­derscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of women in Darul Aman, reflecting a dedication to up­holding standards of care and support for those in need.

Staff Reporter

