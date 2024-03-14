Cycling delegation engages with Punjab Sports Minister for racing development

LAHORE - A delegation, comprising Idris Haider Khawaja, Secretary of Punjab Olympic Association and Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of Punjab Cycling Association, and others, recently met with Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar to discuss strategies for advancing upcoming cycling races aimed at promoting the sport’s growth.
During the meeting, Minister Khokhar emphasized Punjab’s wealth of cycling talent and pledged to provide the necessary infrastructure and opportunities for identifying and nurturing new players. A comprehensive action plan will be formulated for uplift of cycling at the grassroots level and unearth fresh talent. “We are committed to harnessing the abundant talent in Punjab. The development of cycling is a priority, and we aim to organize races at the provincial level to prepare our cyclists for national competitions,” said the Minister.
Expressing gratitude for the Minister’s vision, Moazzam Khan Klair highlighted the potential for broader sports development under his leadership. Additionally, attendees Shahzada Butt and Waqar Ali lauded the proposed action plan, foreseeing positive impacts on the sports landscape. The collaborative efforts between the cycling delegation and Minister Khokhar are expected to bring about a renewed focus on cycling development, providing aspiring athletes with opportunities to shine at both regional and national levels.