Cycling delegation engages with Punjab Sports Minister for racing development

LAHORE - A delegation, comprising Id­ris Haider Khawaja, Secretary of Punjab Olympic Associa­tion and Moazzam Khan Klair, Chairman of Punjab Cycling Association, and others, re­cently met with Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar to discuss strategies for advancing upcoming cy­cling races aimed at promoting the sport’s growth.

During the meeting, Minis­ter Khokhar emphasized Pun­jab’s wealth of cycling talent and pledged to provide the necessary infrastructure and opportunities for identifying and nurturing new players. A comprehensive action plan will be formulated for uplift of cycling at the grassroots level and unearth fresh talent. “We are committed to harnessing the abundant talent in Punjab. The development of cycling is a priority, and we aim to or­ganize races at the provincial level to prepare our cyclists for national competitions,” said the Minister.

Expressing gratitude for the Minister’s vision, Moazzam Khan Klair highlighted the po­tential for broader sports devel­opment under his leadership. Additionally, attendees Shahza­da Butt and Waqar Ali lauded the proposed action plan, fore­seeing positive impacts on the sports landscape. The collab­orative efforts between the cy­cling delegation and Minister Khokhar are expected to bring about a renewed focus on cy­cling development, providing aspiring athletes with opportu­nities to shine at both regional and national levels.