Truth about Palestine

The state of Israel was forcibly established in 1948 and was quickly admitted to the UN on My 15, 1948. The various types of international aspects and bearings of democracy can never be calculated and oriented, and if the heaps of nuclear warheads, piles of the germs-bombs, mobile-store houses of the poisons gas and the truck loads of ultramodern electronic devices to be hurled as tools of an assault on the innocent people, can never tantalise the just demands of international justice, ethics and morality.

It can be challengingly said that there is no justification at all for the forcible creation of the state of Israel. History out rightly denies the false claim of the political International Zionism on Palestine. If the Israelis can be allowed to trace their origin in Palestine as back as 2,000 year ago, I ask a very simple question to the world conscience; What about the Arab refugees who were living there in Palestine only 75 years back from today? Which arithmetical figure is more logical, real and convincing to honestly resolve the Palestine problem ideally 2000 or 70? If we traced the political history of mankind as far as 6000 years back, we see that in every age different world powers have established their mighty empires all right. As such, the various imperial parent nations have colonised the occupied foreign territories as colonies with minorities from their original national homelands. But there never has been any single instance of such a national stake where the overwhelming majority of whose has always been scattered beyond the frontiers of their original national state home. Even today, majority of the Jews are settled in the USA numbering at least to some 60 lacs.

Israel can never survive without huge aid from the capitalist world and without profits earned through the multi-billionaire business magnets that dictate international business concerns. Last, but not the least, we come to the field of comparative religion. This comparative discourse also does not find any solid ground beneath the feet of the international political Zionists. As after Judaism came, Christianity and after Islam. Hence Muslims, and Muslims alone, are meant to be the ultimate and the permanent custodians of Palestine. The Zionists resort to reserve the gear of history to 2000 years back, shattering historically established sanctuaries of world peace as a result. The only way to perhaps understand is it that Israel has been planted there as part of an imperialist policy. It is the testing ground for imperialist expeditions. Imperialists want to control the entire globe, and especially the Middle East through Israel. In the recent past, the Palestine issue gained new momentum due to constant and heavy sacrifices of life and property and now, the rights of Palestinian Arabs are being recognised by the world community.

Therefore, it is the moral duty of all mankind to recognise and support the valiant and honestly just journey of the Palestinian liberation movement so that through the organisations the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) the Palestinian Arabs can be able to exercise their very birth right of self-determination. This goal can never be perfectly achieved unless and until each and every square inch of the heartland of civilisation ‘Palestine’ occupied by Zionists in 1967 war is ultimately liberated from usurpers. Now the muffled question of restoration of Al-Quds-Al-Sharif and the liberation of occupied territory practically boils out to the methodology by which all hundreds and stumbling blocks be honestly removed. It is the time for the world opinion, and particularly the Muslim, world to shake off their slumberous apathy towards the liberation of Palestine and the restoration of rights of its people inside the historic boundaries of Palestine. Zionists should not be allowed to sharpen their bayonets against the Arab forces of freedom and liberty.

The ever increasing barbaric actions of Israel against Palestinian men, women and children are alarming. Let the world conscience beings take practical steps to solve the problem. The removal of growing Jewish settlements in the occupied territory can be the first step forward in this direction. Egypt should also open their boarders from the Gaza Strip to help Palestinians to take shelter in ties of emergency. What steps can be taken to invite prompt attention of the world community to recover usurped rights of Palestinian Arab Muslims? Firstly, the public opinion in the neighbouring countries of Palestine be mobilised to pressurise their respective governments for playing an active role in the resolution of the just cause of Palestine. Secondly, public opinion should be built internationally on the violation of political and human rights of the innocent people of Palestine. Thirdly, world-wide conscience be developed for imposing U.N restrictions on the export from the territory under illegal occupation of Israel.