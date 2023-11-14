Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Hamza upsets Bilal in ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis C’ship-II

Staff Reporter
November 14, 2023
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Unseeded upcoming youngster Hamza Roman of Pakistan defeated third seed and hot favorite Bilal Asim from Lahore in a major upset in a thrilling three-set match whereas all the seeded players conveniently advanced to the next round of the ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championship at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad. In the opening match, Hamza Roman played extremely well against Bilal Asim and after a tough contest, he won the thriller 6-1 4-6 7-5. Earlier, the opening ceremony was graced by Mrs Zarmeeneh Rahim as chief guest, while other notables also present there were PTF SEcretary Col (R) Gul Rehman, players and their families. In the boys singles 1st round, Ahmad Nael beat Mustansir Ali 6-1, 6-0, Aahil Kaleel (SRI) beat Kashan Tariq 3-6, 6-3 6-2, Taichi Tamura (JPN) beat Haider Ali Rizwan 2-6 6-3 6-3, Jain Pyun (KOR) beat Abdullah Khan 6-2 6-1, Toki Adachi (JPN) beat Inam Qadir 6-0 6-2, Hamza Aasim (PAK) beat Thanathip Poti 6-1 6-3, Naqeeb Hussain (SRI) beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-0 6-0, Asad Zaman (PAK) beat Abdul Baasith Cader 6-1 6-2, Yoshito Oda (JPN) beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-4 6-1, Takuto Fuke (JPN) beat Rayyan Khan 6-0 6-1, Amir Mazari (PAK) beat Doruk Elbirlik 3-6 6-4 6-4, Zaidh Zihar (SRI) beat Shehryaar Anees 6-3 6-1, Gehash Tissera (SRI) beat Ibrahim Sohail 6-0 4-6 6-2, Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) beat Salar Khan 6-4 7-5.

Staff Reporter

