Asad Umar granted bail in cipher case

A special court set up under the Official Secrets Act accepted the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar against Rs50,000 surety bond in the cipher case.

Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar intervened when Asad’s lawyer Salman Safdar was arguing the case and told the court that there was no evidence of his involvement in the case. So his arrest was not required in the case.

Advocate Babar Awan requested the court to confirm Asad’s bail if FIA did not have any evidence against him. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain accepted his plea and announced decision in the court.

The judge observed that according to the prosecution, there was no evidence against Asad Umar yet. Asad offered to join investigation but the prosecution did not initiate inquiry. According to FIA, Asad Umar's arrest is not required.

The judge ordered the FIA to proceed according to the law. If his arrest was required, FIA would inform him before taking action.

The Assistant Special Prosecutors intervened and requested to start the hearing at 12 noon. But, Judge Abul Hasnat refused to oblige him and said the court would not follow his wish.

The assistant interrupted the judge and argued that Asad had to go to the FIA and it was not the FIA to approach him. Asad should have submitted the documents and gone to the investigating officer, he added.

Judge Abul Hasnat said that the law follows merit. The court would not follow your wishes. If you want to question him, do it in the court room. The court would dispense justice.

Asad came to the rostrum and told the court that the FIA summoned him twice, in December last and recently. He was interrogated for one and two hours, respectively. After questioning him, the FIA declared that he had no role the cipher case, the leader continued.

He termed the case against him political victimisation.

The judge turned down prosecution’s request for adjournment and said he would decide bails of Asad Umar, PTI Chairman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi today.

“File as many applications you want, I will announce the decisions on all the requests today.”

The Assistant Special Prosecutor then requested that the arguments on the three bails be heard together.

The judge said that two bails and one pre-arrest petitions would be heard separately. He asked the prosecutor if Asad has no role in the case, why he was nominated in the case.

“Why is Asad Umar's bail application being opposed? Give a solid reason. There will be no compromise on the bail application,” the judged said.