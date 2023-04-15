Share:

Former US President Donald Trump vowed Friday to stop President Joe Biden's “war on lawful gun owners.”

Trump said he was proud to be the most “pro-gun” and “pro-Second Amendment” president in the White House as he addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in the state of Indiana.

“I think that's been acknowledged and with your support in 2024, I will be your loyal friend and fearless champion once again as the 47th President of the United States,” he said.

“When the radical left Democrats tried to use COVID to shut down gun sales during the China virus pandemic, I proudly designated gun and ammunition retailers as critical infrastructure,” he said.

Trump said Biden's gun control agenda is "part and parcel of the left-wing crusade to weaponize government against law-abiding citizens while letting criminals run free."

He said he revoked the US from the “globalist” United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, which he called a “disaster.”

“I never surrendered to the globalist left and I always put our term America first,” he said, adding he canceled former President Barack Obama's “corrupt use of social security data to deny Americans their gun rights.”