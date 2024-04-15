PPP to support govt for economic stability, prosperity: President Zardari

LARKANA - President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will continue to support the government for economic stability and prosperity in the country.
He was addressing the public gathering on 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in Larkana here on Sunday. President Asif Ali Zardari said national interest was the top priority of Pakistan Peoples Party and it will remain in touch with all political parties for the betterment of the country. He said Pakistan was blessed with vast potential of minerals and natural resources and it would emerge from current economic crisis through exploitation of these resources. Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said Bhutto family always sacrificed their lives for the country and people.
He said that party’s leadership and workers accepted martyrdom for the sake of country. “I faced jails with support of party workers,” he said adding the country was facing challenges due to wrong decisions of some people.” “We will strengthen the country’s economy.” President Zardari thanked people for reposing their confidence in Pakistan Peoples Party in general elections. Seperately, expressing his views in a message regarding the anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday’s grand rally will once again reflect the wide popularity of Bhuttoism among the poor and working people. Bilawal said, “Today I greet all the people who came to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh from all over the country to participate in the historic gathering. Your presence is a testament to the strong legacy of Bhuttoism and the unwavering spirit of the people. Bilawal said, “Let us struggle to build a Pakistan where justice prevails, a Pakistan where democracy flourishes and every citizen is empowered to utilize his full potential. Let us all move forward with a new determination, taking the courage and spirit of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a beacon.
BILAWAL HIGHLIGHTS CLIMATECRISIS AMIDST RAIN-RELATEDLOSSES IN COUNTRY
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has conveyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives resulting from multiple accidents amidst heavy rains across various regions of the nation, notably Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He also voiced his concern regarding the incidents of lightning strikes exacerbated by the changing climate conditions during the inclement weather. According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here Sunday, the PPP Chairman lamented the loss of lives caused by lightning strikes as well as other rain-related incidents in South Punjab, including its districts Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Lodhran. He urged the provincial government to deploy all available resources to fulfill its duty in aiding the rain-affected victims throughout Punjab.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed regret over the loss of lives in accidents during the rains in various areas of the province, including the lower and upper Chitral areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and related disaster management agencies to provide immediate assistance to the rain victims, aiding citizens trapped in various problems including landslides.