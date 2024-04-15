PPP to support govt for economic stability, prosperity: President Zardari

LARKANA - President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will continue to support the govern­ment for economic stability and pros­perity in the country.

He was addressing the public gath­ering on 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in Larkana here on Sunday. President Asif Ali Zardari said national interest was the top priority of Pakistan Peoples Par­ty and it will remain in touch with all political parties for the betterment of the country. He said Pakistan was blessed with vast potential of min­erals and natural resources and it would emerge from current eco­nomic crisis through exploitation of these resources. Paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said Bhutto family always sacrificed their lives for the country and people.

He said that party’s leadership and workers accepted martyrdom for the sake of country. “I faced jails with support of party workers,” he said adding the country was facing challenges due to wrong deci­sions of some people.” “We will strengthen the country’s economy.” President Zardari thanked people for reposing their confi­dence in Pakistan Peoples Party in gen­eral elections. Seperately, expressing his views in a message regarding the anni­versary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday’s grand rally will once again reflect the wide pop­ularity of Bhuttoism among the poor and working people. Bilawal said, “Today I greet all the people who came to Gar­hi Khuda Bakhsh from all over the coun­try to participate in the historic gather­ing. Your presence is a testament to the strong legacy of Bhuttoism and the un­wavering spirit of the people. Bilawal said, “Let us struggle to build a Pakistan where justice prevails, a Pakistan where democracy flourishes and every citizen is empowered to utilize his full potential. Let us all move forward with a new deter­mination, taking the courage and spirit of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as a beacon.

BILAWAL HIGHLIGHTS CLIMATECRISIS AMIDST RAIN-RELATEDLOSSES IN COUNTRY

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has con­veyed heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives resulting from multi­ple accidents amidst heavy rains across various regions of the nation, notably Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ba­lochistan. He also voiced his concern re­garding the incidents of lightning strikes exacerbated by the changing climate conditions during the inclement weath­er. According to the press release is­sued by the Media Cell Bilawal House here Sunday, the PPP Chairman lament­ed the loss of lives caused by lightning strikes as well as other rain-related inci­dents in South Punjab, including its dis­tricts Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Lodhran. He urged the provincial gov­ernment to deploy all available resourc­es to fulfill its duty in aiding the rain-af­fected victims throughout Punjab.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed regret over the loss of lives in accidents during the rains in various areas of the province, in­cluding the lower and upper Chitral areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and related disaster management agencies to provide immediate assistance to the rain victims, aiding citizens trapped in various problems including landslides.