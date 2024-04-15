Monday, April 15, 2024
Roti, naan prices slashed in Islamabad

Web Desk
5:22 PM | April 15, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

The federal government on Monday reduced the price of roti (chapatti) by Rs4 for the capital city, a day after the Punjab government announced reducing the price to Rs16 from Rs20. 

According to a notification issued by the district administration in Islamabad, the price of roti has been fixed at Rs16 and that of naan at Rs20.  

The price control magistrates and assistant commissioners have been instructed by the Islamabad deputy commissioner to ensure the implementation of the new prices of roti and naan.

Web Desk

