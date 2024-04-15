Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senior medical officer suspended for negligence during Vasakhi mela

Staff Reporter
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   In a swift response to alleged negligence, Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal has taken decisive action by suspending Senior Medical Officer Dr Tanveer Mushtaq. According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the suspension comes in the wake of investigations into purported lapses in duty during the Vasakhi mela. During an inspection of the Vasakhi fair arrangements at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal, Secretary Fareed Iqbal and his team discovered multiple shortcomings. These included the absence of Dr Mushtaq from the medical camp and he was allegedly found asleep in his room. Secretary Fareed Iqbal emphasized the need for strict adherence to duty, especially during such crucial events. The suspension serves as a stern warning to all officials entrusted with responsibilities during public gatherings.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024