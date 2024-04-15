Woman beaten up by policeman in train found dead

The woman beaten up by a railway policeman in a train a few days ago was found dead near Channi Goth Railway Station on Sunday.

A video was circulated on social media showing a policeman torturing a woman and her children in Millat Express on April 7.

After the video, the railway officials took action and arrested the policeman for torturing the woman.

On Sunday, the woman’s body was found near Channi Goth station.

According to Afzal, the bother of the woman, his sister lived in a Jaranwala village and went to Karachi for meeting her relatives on Eid.

He alleged that the policeman tortured her and took her with him on April 7.

Later, her dead body was found near the railway station.

It is learnt that the policeman has been released on bail.