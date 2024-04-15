Monday, April 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Woman beaten up by policeman in train found dead

Woman beaten up by policeman in train found dead
Web Desk
5:41 PM | April 15, 2024
Regional

 The woman beaten up by a railway policeman in a train a few days ago was found dead near Channi Goth Railway Station on Sunday.

A video was circulated on social media showing a policeman torturing a woman and her children in Millat Express on April 7. 

After the video, the railway officials took action and arrested the policeman for torturing the woman.

On Sunday, the woman’s body was found near Channi Goth station. 

According to Afzal, the bother of the woman, his sister lived in a Jaranwala village and went to Karachi for meeting her relatives on Eid. 

He alleged that the policeman tortured her and took her with him on April 7.

Later, her dead body was found near the railway station.

It is learnt that the policeman has been released on bail.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1713158401.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024