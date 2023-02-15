Share:

KARACHI - South Waziristan MNA and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir was re­leased from Karachi’s Central Jail on Tuesday after being in­carcerated for more than two years. The lawmaker had been jailed in Karachi since Decem­ber 31, 2020 after being arrest­ed in various sedition cases. Wazir’s lawyer Advocate Qadir Khan confirmed the develop­ment to media, saying that his client had been released after a court granted him bail in the fi­nal case registered against him. Khan said Wazir was now on his way to Sohrab Goth where the PTM had arranged a reception in his honour. The advocate said that the lawmaker had been ar­rested 26 months ago and had been languishing in prison ever since. He said that whenever his client was acquitted or granted bail in one case, he was booked in another in either Sindh or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Khan pointed out that Wazir had been acquitted by an anti-ter­rorism court in one case and granted bail in three others reg­istered against him in Karachi. He further said that three cases were registered against the law­maker in KP. He said Wazir had been granted bail in two of the cases earlier and had obtained bail in the third one today. MNA Mohsin Dawar shared a picture of Wazir after his release from Karachi’s Central Jail. He earlier said that he was ‘very happy’ for the long-incarcerated MNA fi­nally being released. “Every at­tempt was made to break Ali’s spirit and to keep him in jail but he has prevailed. Justice cannot be denied forever,” he said on Twitter. “Congratulations to fel­low parliamentarian, Ali Wazir, winning freedom after over two years in prison, finally, a wrong is reversed! good luck for the future,” PML-N Senator Musha­hid Hussain Sayed tweeted. The National Commission for Hu­man Rights said it was “heart­ened” to hear news of Wazir’s release. The commission also shared a picture of the state­ment it released in June 2022 expressing concern over the “humiliating treatment” being meted out to the MNA. PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen also welcomed the news.