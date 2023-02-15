Share:

The education sector in Pakistan has always remained in the doldrums. Whether it is primary or higher level, the problems stand the same. The post-flood scenario has left grave impacts on the education sector. Most of the school buildings and furniture have been badly damaged.

According to a research report by PIDE, Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children, summing up to 23 million children between the ages of five to sixteen years who are not attending. Balochistan was declared the worst-performing province, where approximately 60 percent of children are deprived of basic education. Sindh following Balochistan stood at 42pc out-of-school children. The floods this year have made matters further worse. The exodus of the masses from flood-affected areas has intensified the dropout ratio of children which can shape their futures as child laborers.

Educational targets and outcomes cannot be achieved if such a staggering dropout ratio persists. Besides the worsened dropout ratio, already existing flaws such as poor policymaking, poor infrastructure, deficient governance, poverty, and lack of awareness among the parents as well as students are the main reasons which contribute to the deterioration of the existing crippling education system of Pakistan.

As Article 25-A of the constitution clearly states free education is a basic right of every individual to eradicate illiteracy, so considering the constitution, the government must take immediate steps and devise a comprehensive strategy to prevent the deteriorating dropout ratio by allocating funds for the development, maintenance, and reconstruction of schools. Qualified teaching staff should be recruited to overcome the challenges faced by the education sector. Need-based and merit-based scholarships should be given to needy and outstanding students to restore and uplift the education sector in Pakistan, otherwise, the future of Pakistan seems bleak.

SHEHRYAR KANDHRO,

Larkana.